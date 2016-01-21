NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 21

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TRYG

The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer reported net earnings for the fourth quarter ahead of analysts’ forecasts and said it was on track to meet its 2017 financial targets. It would also initiate a share buy back programme.

For more on the company, click on

DNB

The Norwegian Consumer Council, a public agency, said it plans a lawsuit against Norway’s biggest bank on behalf of 137,000 customers who invested in the DNB Norge fund, claiming they had been charged too much for the asset management service.

“Customers have over a decade lost 750 million Norwegian crowns by paying too high fees for the management of their savings,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

In March 2015, Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority criticised DNB for marketing the fund as active when it had in fact been managed more like an index fund and performed close to its benchmark.

DNB told financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv it would consider the merits of the case and respond to the lawsuit by Feb. 9.

For more on the company, click on

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s largest fish farmer reported preliminary fourth-quarter results below expectations on Wednesday due to lower than forecast output and a restructuring of its Scottish business, where it expects to cut up to 100 jobs.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on