NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 25
January 25, 2016 / 6:58 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

AUTOLIV

U.S. regulators on Friday announced a new recall of 5 million vehicles with air bags from Takata - a competitor to the Swedish car safety equipment maker.

For more on the company, click on

ERICSSON, VOLVO

Anders Nyren, previous head of investment firm Industrivarden, is leaving the boards of Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson and truck maker Volvo at this year’s AGMs, he told business daily Dagens Industri.

Those will be the last companies where Industrivarden is an owner that he leaves following a corporate spending scandal.

For more on the companies, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
