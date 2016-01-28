NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 28

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profit in line with market expectations and said it expected January sales to increase 7 percent in local currencies from a year ago.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliance maker skidded to a slightly smaller than expected quarterly loss as costs for the aborted purchase of General Electric’s white goods business weighed, but marginally raised its North American market outlook.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker is to deliver eight units of the V126.3,3 MW turbine to Eolus Vind.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted fourth-quarter core profit above expectations and forecast underlying revenue growth this year.

NCC

The Swedish construction firm posted forecast-beating profits and orders for the fourth quarter, and said it would go ahead with the listing of its housing development company on Nasdaq Stockholm this year.

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products maker posted a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on the back of 4 percent organic sales growth and cost savings that outweighed rising raw material prices caused by the stronger dollar.

STOLT-NIELSEN

The Norwegian shipping firm posted below-forecast earnings for the fourth quarter.

AKASTOR

The Norwegian oil-services investment company said it has agreed new refinancing terms with its banks that include restrictions on dividend payments.

