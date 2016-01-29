NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 29

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum on Friday said it will cut its 2016 capital spending by 26 percent compared to last year and doubled its production guidance.

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator reported fourth-quarter core earnings above expectations and unveiled a new dividend policy in the wake of its plans to exit its Central Asian markets.

TeliaSonera also forecast flat 2016 core earnings and said its new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent of free cash flow from continuing operations with an ambition of at least 2 crowns per share for 2016.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser producer posted fourth-quarter core profit below expectations, hit by lower sales and an impairment related to its plants in France and Trinidad, the firm said in a profit warning on Friday.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer said late on Thursday it has implemented measure to adapt to Solvency II. The estimated Solvency II margin as of year-end 2015 is about 160 percent with transition rules and about 120 percent without transition rules, it said.

