CORRECTED-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 4

(Corrects to make clear Lundbeck’s drug Brintellix is already approved in the United States) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm will cut its capital spending to $13 billion in 2016 from $14.7 billion in 2015, and said it would pay its dividends in cash or shares after posting fourth-quarter earnings ahead of expectations.

SEB

The Swedish banking group reported fourth-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday and raised its dividend more than expected.

NESTE

State-controlled Finnish refiner Neste reported quarterly profits and dividend proposal ahead of market expectations with the help of high European refining margins and favourable foreign exchange rates.

DNB

Top Norwegian bank DNB announced a bigger than expected increase to its dividend on Thursday after reporting quarterly net earnings in line with forecasts.

METSO

The Finnish engineering group posted fourth-quarter profit below market expectations and warned that its overall trading conditions would further weaken this year.

H. LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck said late on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee supports the effectiveness of drug Brintellix in treating certain aspects of cognitive dysfunction in major depressive disorder.

This could lead the FDA to approve the addition of ‘improved cognitive function’ to Brintellix’s information leaflet.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish pulp and paper company is publishing its quarterly results at 1100 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expects a 17-percent rise in the company’s fourth-quarter operating profit.

