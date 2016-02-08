NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 8

(adds Arcam, Bonheur, Ganger Rolf, Yara) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ARCAM

The Swedish industrial 3D printer maker posted a sharp increase in fourth quarter sales and order intake and said it was well positioned for further growth.

BONHEUR, GANGER ROLF

The two Norwegian holding companies, which own a combined stake of 52 percent in Fred. Olsen Energy and control a wide range of other firms, plan to merge in order to simplify their corporate structure.

Bonheur and Ganger Rolf said they have received an exemption from the Oslo Bourse from having to make a bid for Fred. Olsen Energy.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker’s recently appointed chief executive officer announced changes to the company’s organisation and management in a bid to boost its focus and execution. He also appointed a new chief legal officer.

REC SILICON

The Norwegian maker of silicon for the solar panel industry warned of falling revenues in the fourth quarter, a larger core operating loss and an impairment of $151.5 million, and said it would preserve cash by shutting additional U.S. capacity due to an ongoing trade dispute between China and the Unites States.

BW OFFSHORE

The Norwegian owner of floating oil production and storage units (FPSOs) has launched a review of its strategic options in light of sharply weaker markets. The company reported a net loss of $234.5 million for the fourth quarter, against expectations for a profit of $7.4 million, following large writedowns of asset values and goodwill.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator’s Bangladeshi unit, Grameenphone, raised its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to 1.59 billion Norwegian crowns ($185.52 million) from 1.16 billion a year earlier, above expectations for 1.55 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ELISA

The Finnish telecoms operator said it would make a new tender offer for its smaller rival Anvia.

It is offering a price of 2,000 euros per share - the same bid which many Anvia’s owners considered too low last year.

Anvia has been planning to list its shares, a move which Elisa, the owner of about a third of Anvia, is opposed to.

