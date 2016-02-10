NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 10

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP

The Danish firm has set the price in its initial public offering at 100 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.51 billion) ahead of its market debut in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

Revenues in the Norwegian mobile phone operator will grow less than anticipated this year, partly due to increased competitions in some key Asian markets, it said while reporting fourth-quarter core earning in line with forecasts.

For more on the company, click on

CARLSBERG

The world’s fourth largest brewer swung to a pretax loss of 1.73 billion Danish crowns ($261.8 million) in 2015 after booking impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion crowns, mainly in the third quarter. The loss was smaller than the 1.91 billion crowns loss forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

BILLERUDKORSNAS

The Swedish packaging materials maker said it saw stable demand and order intake in the first quarter with normal seasonal effects in all business areas.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder reported fourth-quarter results ahead of forecasts and proposed a dividend of 1.70 Danish crowns per share against expectations in a Reuters poll of 1.8 crowns.

For more on the company, click on

SAMPO

The Finnish financial holding company which owns the Nordic region’s largest P&C insurer If as well as one fifth of Nordea , is due to post results around 0730 GMT.

Analysts expect the company to propose an annual dividend of 2.17 euros per share, up 11 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

For more on the company, click

OPERA

A group of Chinese firms have made a cash offer for all the shares in the Norwegian mobile software company, valuing it at 10.5 billion crowns, or $1.23 billion.

The bid of 71 crowns per share represents a 45.6 percent premium to the last in Opera.

For more on the company, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish shipping and oil group, which is due to report fourth-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT, is expected to report a 38 percent drop in net profit after being hit by low oil prices and loss-making container freight rates on some major routes.

For more one the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)