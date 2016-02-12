NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 12

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian oil engineering firm said it had suspended its dividend as market conditions remain challenging and the outlook uncertain amid the crash in oil prices.

REC SILICON

The firm said market conditions and a resolution to the China trade dispute remain uncertain, therefore the company could not provide a guidance for 2016. It also posted Q4 core earnings in line with a profit warning from Feb 8.

SSAB

The Swedish steel maker said it saw stable demand in in the first quarter as it reported a swing to an operating loss in the fourth quarter that was within a range given in connection with a profit warning in December.

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aids and headset maker posted Q4 EBITA in line with expectations and said it expected organic growth of 7 percent and EBITA of around 1.72 billion Danish crowns this year.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker has received a firm and conditional order in the United States for 100 units of the V110-2.0 megawatt turbines, totalling 200 MW.

