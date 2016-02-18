FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 18
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 18, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOCKMANN

The Finnish retailer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast that it would make a small underlying operating profit in the full-year 2016 following divestments of loss-making operations, such as department stores in Russia.

For more on the company, click on

SRV

The Finnish construction company said its fourth-quarter operating profit rose to 17 million euros from 10 million a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ average expectation of 11 million euros in a Reuters poll. Proposed dividend of 0.1 euros per share also beat expectations.

Separately, SRV said it won a 101 million euro project from Espoo, Finland.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.