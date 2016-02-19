NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 19

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIASONERA TELENOR

The United States has filed forfeiture papers accusing TeliaSonera and Vimpelcom, which is part-owned by Telenor, and a third company of making more than $800 million in corrupt payments from 2004 to around 2012 to shell companies linked to an official with ties to the Uzbekistan government with the aim to help the companies enter and operate in Uzbekistan.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish tobacco firm is due to report fourth-quarter results at 0715 GMT.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media house posted fourth-quarter revenues in line with forecasts and kept its mid to long term target for annual revenue growth of 15-20 percent in online classifieds.

SALMAR

The Norwegian fish farmer posted fourth-quarter operating profit below forecasts. However, it proposed a dividend above expectations and kept its outlook for production and a strong market.

