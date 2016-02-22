NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 22

HELSINKI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

KONECRANES

Terex Corp, the U.S. crane maker that has received a $3.3 billion acquisition offer from China’s Zoomlion , said late on Friday it had halted integration work with its proposed merger partner, Finland’s Konecranes .

“Given the uncertainties involved with the merger and proposed acquisition (by Zoomlion), the decision was made to halt information sharing, work on integration, and synergies between the businesses, until further clarity can be had on the course of action,” Terex said in a statement after Reuters reported on the cessation of integration work, citing sources.

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile network gear maker said on Sunday it sees the shift to the next generation of 5G wireless networks kicking off well ahead of 2020, the year when many in the industry consider mass-market upgrades will begin.

Speaking to investors and reporters ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Rajeev Suri said the company plans to pick up investment in 5G technology this year and that sales of 5G-ready equipment capable of future upgrades could begin as early as 2017.

Separately, Nokia announced a plan to acquire Canadian identity-access management security firm Nakina Systems for undisclosed terms.

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES

SAS will cancel four return flights from Arlanda on Monday - one to Visby, one to Kalmar and two to Vasa, Finland - due to a strike over cabin crew salaries and working conditions.

A SAS spokeswoman said the company expects the parties, a Swedish trade union and the low-cost airline Flybe, which SAS hires for the flights, to reach a deal over collective agreements as soon as possible.

HANDELSBANKEN, NORDEA, SWEDBANK , SEB, DANSKE BANK, DNB NOR

For some Nordic banks, boring may be better than bonuses. The Nordic banks’ relatively conservative approach to risk and cost control has sheltered them somewhat from the turbulence across the continent.

FINGERPRINT

The Swedish biometrics firm will together with Gemalto, Precise Biometrics and STMicroelectronics demonstrate at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona the world’s first end-to-end security architecture for fingerprint authentication in wearable and consumer electronics, the companies said in a joint statement.

