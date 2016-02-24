FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 24
February 24, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliance maker repeated 2016 market forecasts ahead of its capital markets day on Wednesday, saying it expects the Western European market to grow by 2-3 percent and the North American market by 3-4 percent.

The firm also adjusted its forecast for raw material costs to a positive impact of about 750 million Swedish crowns ($88.37 million) this year, from a previous forecast of around 550 million.

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed fish farmer reported core operating earnings in line with analysts’ forecasts and kept its 2016 output guidance, while proposing a somewhat higher than expected dividend.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 8.4874 Swedish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
