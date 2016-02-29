NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 29

(Adds NSP and Sobi) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NSP

Etib Holding II announced on Monday an offer for Swedish restaurant firm NSP of 21 Swedish crowns per share, 24 percent above Friday’s closing price in Stockholm.

SOBI

The Swedish biotech firm raised its profit and sales outlook for 2016 on Monday as it believes product Alprolix may get marketing approval in the second quarter.

POLARCUS

Norway’s Polarcus, which maps out the seabed for oil and gas deposits, continues to see a challenging market ahead as it reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Monday.

HOEGH LNG

Norway’s Hoegh LNG, whose floating plants convert liquefied natural gas back to regular gas, reported an operating profit before depreciation and amortisation of $24.6 million, against expectations for a profit of $26.6 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It declared a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter and secured financing and expects further growth.

FRONTLINE

The tanker firm controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter results on Monday.

ODFJELL DRILLING

The rig firm said it did not see any signs of improvement in the rig market in the near-and medium term as it reported a better-than-expected net result in the fourth quarter of $37 million against expectations for $11 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ARCHER

Oil services firm Archer reports its fourth-quarter results later on Monday.

It is expected to report a fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of $14 million against $69 million at the same time a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

