NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 1
March 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline will book in the second quarter a repaid 70 mln euro fine after the EU Commission said on Monday it would not appeal an EU General Court ruling in 2015 to annull a 2010 decision by the commission to fine SAS for participating in a cartel.

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms operator said on Tuesday it had completed the formation of a joint venture between Tele2’s and Kazakhtelecom’s mobile businesses in Kazakhstan, plans for which it had announced in November, after receiving regulatory approvals.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
