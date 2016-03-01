NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 1

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline will book in the second quarter a repaid 70 mln euro fine after the EU Commission said on Monday it would not appeal an EU General Court ruling in 2015 to annull a 2010 decision by the commission to fine SAS for participating in a cartel.

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms operator said on Tuesday it had completed the formation of a joint venture between Tele2’s and Kazakhtelecom’s mobile businesses in Kazakhstan, plans for which it had announced in November, after receiving regulatory approvals.

