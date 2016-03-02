NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 2

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MARINE HARVEST

John Fredriksen, the biggest shareholder in Norwegian the fish farmer, has sold 37.8 million shares in the firm at a price of NOK 117 per share compared to a closing price of NOK 126.0 on Tuesday.

SUBSEA 7

The Norwegian oil services supplier reported a net loss in the fourth quarter, hit by impairments due to lower activity levels.

ISS

The Danish service company beat analysts’ expectations with a full-year net result of 2.22 billion Danish crowns ($323 million) vs 2.04 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll. It forecast organic revenue growth of 2-4 percent in 2016 and said it would launch a share buyback programme of up to 150 million Danish crowns.

ELEKTA

The Swedish medical technology group posted third-quarter core earnings below expectations on Wednesday on weak global markets and cut its sales outlook for the fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) fell to 335 million crowns ($38.9 million) in the November through January period from a 350 million crown profit a year ago, with business in emerging markets weighing heavily. That compared to a mean forecast for 408 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

KINNEVIK

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri writes that a move by Cristina Stenbeck to step down as chair of online fashion retailer Zalando after one year should be seen as a sign of strength.

It says Zalando is in a stable position, delivering more or less according to market expectations, and no longer needs to have Kinnevik’s most powerful shareholder on its board.

