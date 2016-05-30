FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 30
May 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday: SCA

The tissue and hygiene company said 50 percent-owned Productos Familia in Colombia has been found guilty in an anti-trust inquiry related to tissue products. Familia will be fined 170 million crowns ($20.35 million).

SCA has made a provision of SEK 100m related to the ongoing review of Familia. SCA will make an additional provision of SEK 70m related to the tissue category.

An investigation in Colombia regarding the baby diapers category is ongoing and no provision has been made for this.

