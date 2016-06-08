FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 8
June 8, 2016

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for more retail acquisitions to increase control over the sale of its products and fight competition from discount chains such as Costco, its Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters on the sidelines of the company’s investor meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
