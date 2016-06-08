NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 8

COPENHAGEN, June 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDING

Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for more retail acquisitions to increase control over the sale of its products and fight competition from discount chains such as Costco, its Chief Executive Niels Jacobsen told Reuters on the sidelines of the company’s investor meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on