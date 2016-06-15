NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15

(Adds SAS, H&M) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

Hennes & Mauritz

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Wednesday sales rose 9 percent in May in local currencies from a year earlier, slightly below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 10 percent rise.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline reached an agreement late on Tuesday with the Swedish pilot union, meaning the pilot strike in Sweden which had affected tens of thousands of travellers over the past few days was called off.

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecoms gear maker is working on a new savings programme which may affect as many as 25,000 employees, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported, citing anonymous sources. Job cuts could come through a combination of layoffs and the sale of business units, the paper said, while adding that no final decision had been made. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

