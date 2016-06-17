UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 17

(Adds Fingerprint Cards, William Demant) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish mobile telecom gear maker is being investigated by U.S. authorities over possible corruption related to its business in China, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

In an emailed statement, an Ericsson spokesperson declined to comment on the report other than saying the company was cooperating with U.S. authorities to answer questions over its operations it had received in March 2013.

For more on the company, click on

FINGERPRINT CARDS

Synaptics, a key rival to Swedish fingerprint sensor firm Fingerprint Cards, will cut around 160 jobs, corresponding to 9 percent of its global workforce, the U.S. company said in a filing late on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

WILLIAM DEMANT

Credit Suisse cut its rating on the stock of the Danish hearing aid maker to underperform from neutral.

For more on the company, click on

BANK NORWEGIAN

The fast-growing consumer lender has its market debut on the Oslo bourse on Friday. Europe’s third-largest budget carrier, Norwegian Air Shuttle, is the company’s top investor with a 20 percent stake.

For more on the company, click on

SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering group’s CEO, Bjorn Rosengren, has bought 15,000 shares in the company, lifting his stake to 80,000 shares, the financial watchdog’s insider registry showed.

For more on the company, click on

MEDA

Mylan said late on Thursday its offer document concerning its planned purchase of Meda had been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and that it would commence its offer for the Swedish firm on Friday, running through July 29.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on