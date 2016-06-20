NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 20

(Adds Ericsson) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker said on Sunday seven current and former employees have been served with summons in preliminary investigation proceedings by a Greek prosecutor involving allegations of possible corruption.

The summons are part of an investigation into arms deals in the Greek defence sector which includes a contract signed in 1999 by Ericsson Microwave Systems, which was sold by Ericsson in 2006.

TTS GROUP

Austria's Palfinger on Sunday announced it intends to buy Norway's TTS Group. The Norwegian firm separately confirmed the deal, which it said valued TTS at approximately 600 million Norwegian crowns ($72.56 million) on a fully diluted basis.

The board of TTS unanimously backed the bid of 5.60 crowns per share, a 65 percent premium to the June 17 closing price.

