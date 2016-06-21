NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 21

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORDEA

An internal document at Sweden’s financial watchdog shows Nordea underestimated risks in its corporate lending and could need as much as 80 billion Swedish crowns ($9.70 billion) in new capital, daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported late on Monday.

A spokesman at Nordea said the bank had more than fulfilled capital requirements in the financial watchdog’s latest assessment, delivered in March, and that this had occurred after the authority’s document was said to have been drafted.

TELE2 TDC

Telecom operator Tele2 said it was buying the Swedish subsidiary of rival TDC in a 2.9 billion crown ($352.4 million) deal as it looked to strengthen its position in the business to business segment in its home market.

ERICSSON

Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the stock of the Swedish telecom equipment maker to neutral from sell.

