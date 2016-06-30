FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 30
June 30, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it has sold 80 percent of the shares in Wideroe AS to investment company WF Holding AS. It said the remaining shares would be divested during 2016.

For more on the company, click on

KAPPAHL

The Swedish fashion retailer reported an operating profit of 103 million Swedish crowns ($12 million) in the third quarter, a 61 percent increase from a year ago and easily beating forecasts for 70.3 million crowns.

For more on the company, click on

SECURITAS

Citigroup has raised its target price on the world's second-biggest security services firm to 96 crowns from 90 crowns.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 8.4776 Swedish crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
