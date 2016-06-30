NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 30

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline said it has sold 80 percent of the shares in Wideroe AS to investment company WF Holding AS. It said the remaining shares would be divested during 2016.

KAPPAHL

The Swedish fashion retailer reported an operating profit of 103 million Swedish crowns ($12 million) in the third quarter, a 61 percent increase from a year ago and easily beating forecasts for 70.3 million crowns.

SECURITAS

Citigroup has raised its target price on the world's second-biggest security services firm to 96 crowns from 90 crowns.

