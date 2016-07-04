NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 4

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL

Norwegian offshore oil workers and employers signed a new wage deal on Saturday, avoiding a strike that would have interrupted the drilling of new wells at several Statoil platforms and cut the output of oil and gas at fields operated by several other firms.

SAAB

The Swedish defence firm said it had received an order worth around 250 million Swedish crowns ($29.63 million) from the Australian government for engineering support for combat systems on the country's ANZAC class warships.

BAKKAFROST

The Oslo-listed salmon farmer reported a second-quarter harvest of 13,000 tonnes of gutted fish, up from 10,900 tonnes in the first quarter but a drop from 14,200 tonnes in the second quarter of 2015. Similarly, feed sales of 16,300 tonnes were up from the preceding quarter but down from the year-ago period.

REC SILICON

A fire has interrupted the restart of a unit at the company's plant at Moses Lake in the state of Washington, and will result in lower-than-expected output in the third quarter, the Oslo-listed firm reported on Monday.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry firm announced it will invest 98 million euros ($109.09 million) in an expansion of its Kymi pulp mill.

