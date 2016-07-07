CORRECTED-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 7

(corrects in Telia paragraph to say stake in U-cell, rather than stake in Telia) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TGS

The Oslo-listed supplier of seismic data to the oil industry reported second-quarter revenues of $114 million, well ahead of a mean forecast of $81.6 million in a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Predictions had ranged from $68.8 million to $94.5 million.

TELIA

Dutch prosecutors have asked judges to seize more than 300 million euros ($332.76 million) in assets belonging to a Netherlands-based front company they say was used to bribe Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's president, as well as a 6-percent stake held by the front company in Uzbek telecoms operator U-cell, in which Telia is the main owner.

Karimova and the front company, Takilant, were not represented in court when Dutch prosecutors made the request on Wednesday. She was not available for comment and is not known to have ever commented on the allegations.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The budget carrier has signed a deal with its pilots on staffing and overtime pay in a bid to end a recent spate of cancellations. One of the measures will be to hire at least 50 additional pilots, public broadcaster NRK reported.

SUBSEA 7

Norwegian oil-well service workers and their employers signed a new wage deal late on Wednesday, avoiding a strike, trade unions and companies said. Subsea 7 was among the firms that would have been hit in case of a strike.

