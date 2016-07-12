NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 12

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DNB

Norway's largest bank cautioned of higher loan losses this year due to weak oil prices as it reported second-quarter net profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday.

Loan losses in the quarter more than tripled on the year to 2.3 billion crowns ($271.57 million) compared to expectations for 1.6 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

COM HEM

The Swedish cable firm posted a 4.1 percent rise in underlying operating earnings (EBITDA) to 607 million Swedish crowns ($71 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with forecast, and repeated its guidance for the group.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian engineering firm won a contract from Japanese oil firm Idemitsu for work off Vietnam. It did not disclose the value of the contract.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on