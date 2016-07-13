NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

Nokia

The Finnish network-equipment-maker is expanding its patent licensing deal with South Korea's Samsung. Nokia expects the deal to have a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from third quarter of 2016.

For more on the company, click on

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian engineering firm posted forecast-beating second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, despite an ongoing downturn in the oil sector, due to cost-cutting.

For more on the company, click on

PROSAFE

As part of a major refinancing plan, the Oslo-listed rig firm completed a $130 million-$150 million private placement at a subscription price of 0.25 crown per share, which was fully subscribed, and said it was planning a further $15 million offering.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on