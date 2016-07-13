FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

Nokia

The Finnish network-equipment-maker is expanding its patent licensing deal with South Korea's Samsung. Nokia expects the deal to have a positive impact to net sales of Nokia Technologies starting from third quarter of 2016.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The Norwegian engineering firm posted forecast-beating second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, despite an ongoing downturn in the oil sector, due to cost-cutting.

PROSAFE

As part of a major refinancing plan, the Oslo-listed rig firm completed a $130 million-$150 million private placement at a subscription price of 0.25 crown per share, which was fully subscribed, and said it was planning a further $15 million offering.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

