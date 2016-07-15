FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 15
July 15, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELISA OYJ

Finland's largest telecom operator reported second-quarter earnings slightly below market expectations on Friday. The firm said full-year revenues is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015.

For more on the company, click on

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank reported second-quarter operating profits above expectations on Friday and said it was well-equipped to handle much more difficult market conditions in Britain, should they arise after the Brexit vote.

For more on the company, click on

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer on Friday posted better-than-expected pretax profit in the second quarter and maintained its outlook for combined ratio, dividend and return on equity.

For more on the company, click on

ORKLA

The Norwegian consumer-goods-maker reported second-quarter earnings above forecats on Friday due higher sales and continued cost-cutting. The firm maintained its outlook for operating profit growth in its branded consumer goods unit.

For more on the company, click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
