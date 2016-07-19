FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 19
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 19, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON, NOKIA

The Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted second-quarter operating profit and sales below market expectations and said it was cutting costs further to match weak demand.

Operating profit was 2.8 billion Swedish crowns ($327 million), below a mean forecast of 3.0 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Finnish rival Nokia is yet to publish its second-quarter results.

For more on the companies, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian mobile phone operator lifted ambitions for its EBITDA margin this year despite a cut in expectations for revenue, and reported second-quarter core earnings above forecast.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO

Truck maker Volvo posted forecast-beating quarterly earnings as cost cuts and strong deliveries in Europe helped fortify it against rapidly slumping demand for commercial vehicles in the United States.

Adjusted operating earnings at Volvo rose to 6.13 billion Swedish crowns, beating a mean forecast of 5.64 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click on

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm reported second-quarter core earnings above forecast and repeated its mid to long term outlook for revenue growth of 15-20 percent in its key online classifieds business.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.