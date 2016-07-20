NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 20

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NORSKE SKOG

The newsprint and magazine paper company reported a gross operating profit for the second quarter of 335 million Norwegian crowns ($39,5 mln), which is the highest since the third quarter of 2012.

It also took a 1.4 billion crown asset write down.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank reported second-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said margin pressure on net interest income was levelling off.

It also said its internal inquiry initiated after the Panama Papers scandal showed that standards when it came to knowing its customers had not been satisfactory.

ERICSSON

Two of the Swedish telecom group's main owners have decided that chief executive Hans Vestberg needs to step down as soon as a replacement can be found, business daily Dagens Industri reported late on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship engine and power plant maker reported weaker than expected quarterly profit and order intake on Wednesday, citing tight competition in the energy markets.

However, it repeated its full-year outlook of 0-5 percent sales growth and profitability at 12.5-13.0 percent.

FORTUM

The state-controlled Finnish utility on Wednesday reported second-quarter profits fell by 15 percent from a year ago due to low electricity prices, and said it was looking for new mergers and acquisitions.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliance maker on Wednesday reported second-quarter operating profit above forecasts. The company raised its European market outlook but said the outlook for British demand and pound is uncertain after Brexit vote.

TELIA

The Swedish telecom operator reported second-quarter core profit just above expectations on Wednesday and repeated its full-year outlook.

