a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 5
August 5, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker is expected to publish its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT. Operating profit is seen rising 1 percent from a year ago to 12.6 billion Danish crown ($1.89 billion)

Focus will be on the firm's comments to price pressure in the United States and negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish transport and logistic group is expected to report a 4 percent rise on the year in operating profit before special items to 842 million Danish crowns ($126.2 million).

The main focus will be on the ongoing integration of UTi WorldWide, an U.S.-based company DSV acquired for $1.35 billion earlier this year.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 6.6742 Danish crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
