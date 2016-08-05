NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 5

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug maker is expected to publish its second-quarter results at 0530 GMT. Operating profit is seen rising 1 percent from a year ago to 12.6 billion Danish crown ($1.89 billion)

Focus will be on the firm's comments to price pressure in the United States and negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers.

DSV

The Danish transport and logistic group is expected to report a 4 percent rise on the year in operating profit before special items to 842 million Danish crowns ($126.2 million).

The main focus will be on the ongoing integration of UTi WorldWide, an U.S.-based company DSV acquired for $1.35 billion earlier this year.

($1 = 6.6742 Danish crowns)

