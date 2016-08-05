FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 5
August 5, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish drug company narrowed its full-year profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.

Second-quarter operating profit came in at 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.87 billion), in line with the same quarter last year as well as with analysts' expectations.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish transport and logistic group reported second-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations and narrowed its full-year guidance for operating profit before special items to 3.3-3.5 billion crowns from 3.1-3.5 billion crowns previously.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 6.6742 Danish crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
