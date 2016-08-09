NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 9

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SOBI

The Swedish drug developer's chief executive, Geoffrey McDonough, has sold 300.000 shares in the firm, nearly half of his total holding, Sobi said in a statement.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIAN TYRES

Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres reported its quarterly profit dropped in line with expectations as the company faces slow demand and problems with debt collection in Russia, its key market.

For more on the company, click

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker said late on Monday it has received conditional European Union and U.S. approvals for its $1.3 billion euro acquisition of Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories.

Konecranes said it will immediately start the process of divesting Stahl, its Germany-based crane component maker, as required by the EU.

For more on the company, click

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a 28 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday. The strong growth is expected to be fuelled by store expansions.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on