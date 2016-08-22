FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug. 22
#Healthcare
August 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

GETINGE

The Swedish medical systems maker said on Monday it had replaced its chief executive and appointed an acting president and CEO, effective immediately. The board cited "different views on the future direction" of the company.

FRED.OLSEN ENERGY

The rig firm has settled its dispute with South Korean yard Hyundai Heavy Industries over the construction of the semi-submersible rig Bollsta Dolphin.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
