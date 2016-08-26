FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 26
August 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCA HOLMEN

Fredrik Lundberg, who is chairman at Industrivarden which is SCA's biggest owner and also at Holmen, says a structural deal between SCA's forest business and Holmen is not on the cards. "It is a matter that has not at all been discussed in the companies and it's not on the agenda," the paper quotes him as saying on Friday.

SONGA OFFSHORE

The rig firm reports operating profit before depreciation above forecast but books a $118 million impairment and predicts a a week market in 2016 and 2017.

H&M

Bank HSBC cuts its recommendation on the Swedish fashion retailer's shares to "hold" from "buy".

ATLAS COPCO

The Swedish industrial company said on Friday it had agreed to buy the self-pierce riveting business of Phillip-Tech in China with about 45 employees.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
