a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 1
September 1, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HAVILA SHIPPING

Norwegian offshore service vessel owner has only weeks left to secure a restructuring of its 5.6 billion crown ($671.87 million) debt. If it doesn't, the company risks going out of business, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv cited board Chairman Per Saevik as saying.

SCA

The Swedish forestry and hygiene products group announced on Thursday restructuring measures in France at an expected total cost of 500 million crowns ($58 million).

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)

$1 = 8.3349 Norwegian crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
