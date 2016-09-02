FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 2
September 2, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ASSA ABLOY

Societe Generale has cut its rating on the stock of Sweden's Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, to hold from buy.

For more on the company, click on

NORDIC BANKS

Deutsche Bank has raised its target prices for the main Nordic banks, including Nordea, Danske Bank , Handelbanken, Swedbank, SEB and DNB.

For more on Nordic banks, click on

UNIBET

The Swedish-listed online gambling group said its chairman has sold 1.5 million shares in the company, cutting his stake through Veralda Investment to 10.3 million shares, or 4.5 percent of shares.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

