NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 2

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ASSA ABLOY

Societe Generale has cut its rating on the stock of Sweden's Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lock maker, to hold from buy.

NORDIC BANKS

Deutsche Bank has raised its target prices for the main Nordic banks, including Nordea, Danske Bank , Handelbanken, Swedbank, SEB and DNB.

UNIBET

The Swedish-listed online gambling group said its chairman has sold 1.5 million shares in the company, cutting his stake through Veralda Investment to 10.3 million shares, or 4.5 percent of shares.

