NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 5

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HALDEX

Trading in shares of the brake systems maker remained suspended on Monday after being stopped late on Friday when they rose as much as 4.3 pct to 104 Swedish crowns - above a 100 crowns-per-share ($11.69) bid for the firm by German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen.

NOVO NORDISK

The world's largest insulin maker said late on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the regulatory review period for IDegLira, the fixed-ratio combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

A three-month extension was required in order to complete its review of the new drug application (NDA) for IDegLira, it said.

