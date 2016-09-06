NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 6

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
A unit of GE made a recommended cash offer worth 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($685 million) to the shareholders of the Swedish 3D-printing equipment maker, a premium of 53 percent over Monday's closing price.
Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the shares of the Swedish budget fashion retailer to neutral from sell.
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)
$1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns