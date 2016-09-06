FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ARCAM

A unit of GE made a recommended cash offer worth 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($685 million) to the shareholders of the Swedish 3D-printing equipment maker, a premium of 53 percent over Monday's closing price.

For more on the company, click on

H&M

Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the shares of the Swedish budget fashion retailer to neutral from sell.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)

$1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns

