The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ARCAM

A unit of GE made a recommended cash offer worth 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($685 million) to the shareholders of the Swedish 3D-printing equipment maker, a premium of 53 percent over Monday's closing price.

H&M

Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the shares of the Swedish budget fashion retailer to neutral from sell.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)

($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns)