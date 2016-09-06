The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ARCAM
A unit of GE made a recommended cash offer worth 5.86 billion Swedish crowns ($685 million) to the shareholders of the Swedish 3D-printing equipment maker, a premium of 53 percent over Monday's closing price.
For more on the company, click on
H&M
Goldman Sachs has raised its rating on the shares of the Swedish budget fashion retailer to neutral from sell.
For more on the company, click on
(Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms)
($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns)
Nikkei rises, helped by defensive stocks; Mothers market attracts buying
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, helped by buying in such defensive stocks as food companies, but overall trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.
BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam
* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK
General Electric unveils $761 mln bid for Germany's SLM Solutions
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 General Electric's German business announced plans on Tuesday for a takeover offer for Germany's SLM Solutions and has already signed deals to buy almost a third of shares from existing shareholders.