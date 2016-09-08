NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 8

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish maker of outdoor power products such as chainsaws, trimmers and lawn mowers updated its financial targets, and said it aims to grow net sales by 3-5 percent per year. The firm's consumer brands unit will focus on margin improvement as a first priority, it added.

SAS

The airline posted third-quarter results in line with the same period a year earlier, and slightly ahead of forecast in a Reuters poll. Lower jet-fuel costs were offset by negative currency effects and higher technical maintenance costs.

"Competition remains intense, which has led to continued pressure on yields and, at the same time, uncertainty in the macro environment has increased," CEO Rikard Gustafson said.

The airline stuck to its outlook for a positive income before tax and nonrecurring items for the 2015/16 financial year.

AKER SOLUTIONS

The subcontractor to the oil industry announced a 500 million Norwegian crowns ($61.22 million) contract with Statoil.

AXFOOD

Reitangruppen said late on Wednesday it had mandated Nordea to sell its remaining 5.6 percent stake in Axfood.

The price per share in the placing will be determined through an accelerated book-building process. The book-building period started on Wednesday.

