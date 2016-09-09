FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 9
September 9, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TOBII

Two owners in eye-tracking firm Tobii, Invifed and Northzone, have sold 1,600,000 and 2,000,000 shares respectively through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 75 Swedish crowns per share, somewhat below Thursday's closing price of 78.25 crowns.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 8.1677 Norwegian crowns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
