NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 12

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ALFA LAVAL

Asset management company FAM, owned by Sweden's Wallenberg foundations, said late on Friday it has cut its stake in the engineering group to 2.99 percent of capital. Ownership data on Alfa Laval's website showed FAM AB owned shares equal to 6.0 pct on Aug. 31.

For more on the company, click on

QLIRO

The Swedish online retailer gets a buy rating from business daily Dagens Industri.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on