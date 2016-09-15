NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 15

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The budget fashion retailer said local-currency turnover in August was up 7 percent from a year earlier, much below a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 13 percent rise.

TELIA

The Swedish telecom operator says it will evaluate a proposal from U.S. and Dutch authorities of a $1.4 billion settlement related to Telia's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals firm late on Wednesday cut its financial targets amid weaker-than-expected demand from the oil and gas sector.

Kemira, due to hold its capital markets day on Thursday, said it now aims at above-the-market revenue growth with core EBITDA margin of 14-16 percent in the mid- to long-term.

Previously, the company was aiming at sales of 2.7 billion euros ($3.0 billion) with a margin of 15 percent for 2017.

