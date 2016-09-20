FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 20
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SAS, NORWEGIAN AIR

Unlisted airline Wideroe could order up to 10 Bombardier CSeries passenger planes to ramp up competition with larger Nordic rivals SAS and Norwegian Air, financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
