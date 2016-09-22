NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 22

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The telecoms equipment maker plans to close the last of its Swedish plants as part of flagged cost cuts, cutting around 3,000 jobs in the country, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported late on Wednesday, citing internal documents.

A union representative, Per Norlander, however told Swedish radio that was "not a result that has emerged in the negotiations". "It's absolutely not certain they will be closed," Norlander said.

Ericsson told Reuters on Thursday it would reduce staff worldwide. "We have large operations in Sweden which are not excluded," its communications department said in a mail. "Our employees and, where applicable, union representatives will always be informed first," it said.

For more on the company, click on

SWEDISH MATCH

Berenberg starts coverage of the Swedish tobacco products maker with a "hold" recommendation.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on