NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 23

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NETS

The shares of the Danish payments processor will begin trading in Copenhagen on Friday following an initial public offering that values the company at $4.5 billion. The shares were sold at 150 Danish crowns ($22.53) each.

LUNDBECK

The Danish drug maker's highly anticipated idalopirdine Alzheimer's drug failed in a late-stage study, the company announced late on Thursday.

REC

The Oslo-listed maker of silicon for solar panels warned of lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter, blaming declining market conditions and a long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, and said it had cut back on its U.S. production.

