a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 23
September 23, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NETS

The shares of the Danish payments processor will begin trading in Copenhagen on Friday following an initial public offering that values the company at $4.5 billion. The shares were sold at 150 Danish crowns ($22.53) each.

For more on the company, click on

LUNDBECK

The Danish drug maker's highly anticipated idalopirdine Alzheimer's drug failed in a late-stage study, the company announced late on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

REC

The Oslo-listed maker of silicon for solar panels warned of lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter, blaming declining market conditions and a long-running trade dispute between the United States and China, and said it had cut back on its U.S. production.

For more on the company, click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 6.6531 Danish crowns

