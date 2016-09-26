FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 26
September 26, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ERICSSON

Investment banking group Credit Suisse cut its target price for Ericsson's American Depository Receipts to $6.40 from $6.43 on Monday. The ADR's closed at $6.93 on Friday. Credit Suisse also raised its recommendation on the company to neutral from underperform.

Media reported last week the company planned to cut 3,000 Swedish manufacturing jobs as part of its cost-reduction programme.

For more on the company, double click on

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's top bank seeks to grow its business organically and not through mergers and acquisitions, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen told Norwegian financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv.

He repeated his position that the bank's core market is in the Nordic countries and that it does not plan to expand in other regions.

For more on the company, click on

($1 = 8.5403 Swedish crowns)

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
