NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 27

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian online classified ads firm reiterated its key growth target and other financial goals, but said its Spanish business was hit by political uncertainty and would see slower revenue growth in the second half of 2016 than in the first.

The company is presenting a strategy update in London on Tuesday and in New York on Wednesday.

