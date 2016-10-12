NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 12

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker warned on Wednesday that its third-quarter profit would be "significantly lower" than expected after a downturn in its mobile broadband business had accelerated.

For more on the company, click on

PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES

The Norwegian provider of seismic data to the oil industry reported better-than-expected preliminary revenues and core earnings for the third quarter, and said so-called multiclient sales were the main contributor to the strong performance.

For more on the company, click on

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker said it is now online in China on Alibaba's business-to-consumer platform Tmall.com, and will launch its own Chinese online store in December.

For more on the company, click on

SR-BANK, GJENSIDIGE

Norwegian insurer Gjensidige has sold a 5.7 percent stake in SR-Bank at 46 Norwegian crowns per share and now owns 4.8 percent of the bank. The shares closed at 47.4 crowns on Tuesday.

Fore more on the companies, click on

DANSKE BANK

Moody's said it had upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Denmark's biggest lender to A1 from A2, and the long-term deposit note/CD program rating to (P)A1 from (P)A2, and lifted the ratings outlook to positive from stable.

The standalone baseline credit assessment was affirmed at baa1, it added.

For more on the company, click on

TOMRA

The Norwegian maker of recycling and sorting technology announced plans to buy New Zealand sorting machines maker Compac Holding in a deal worth up to NZD 300 million ($214.74 million), of which NZD 70 million will be paid initially and the remaining price will be linked to future earnings.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on