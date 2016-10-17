NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL, SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian oil major reported accidents and technical problems at three North Sea platforms during the weekend.

A fire halted output at the Statfjord A on Sunday, while the Gullfaks A was shut after a gas leak. At the giant Troll gas field, the company said the Songa Endurance drilling rig had suffered a well control incident on Saturday.

H&M

The Swedish clothing giant reported on Monday a 1 percent increase year-on-year in local-currency September sales amid unfavourable weather conditions, in line with a preliminary reading from Sept. 30.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's top fish farmer reported output and preliminary third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts on Monday but cut its full-year 2016 production guidance and set a 2017 volume target below predictions made in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said the 2016 output guidance was cut "as a consequence of biological challenges". Fish disease and the prevalence of sea lice frequently hamper the farming of salmon.

