10 months ago
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STATOIL, SONGA OFFSHORE

The Norwegian oil major reported accidents and technical problems at three North Sea platforms during the weekend.

A fire halted output at the Statfjord A on Sunday, while the Gullfaks A was shut after a gas leak. At the giant Troll gas field, the company said the Songa Endurance drilling rig had suffered a well control incident on Saturday.

Fore more on the companies, click on

H&M

The Swedish clothing giant reported on Monday a 1 percent increase year-on-year in local-currency September sales amid unfavourable weather conditions, in line with a preliminary reading from Sept. 30.

For more on the company, click on

MARINE HARVEST

The world's top fish farmer reported output and preliminary third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts on Monday but cut its full-year 2016 production guidance and set a 2017 volume target below predictions made in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said the 2016 output guidance was cut "as a consequence of biological challenges". Fish disease and the prevalence of sea lice frequently hamper the farming of salmon.

For more on the company, click on

Reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
